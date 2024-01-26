Letter to the editor: Hungry and cost-burdened Iowans deserve better from state lawmakers

By Mandi Remington, Iowa City, director of the Corridor Community Action Network

January is Poverty Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the persistent struggles faced by so many. Recent reports reveal alarming trends, with U.S. homelessness reaching an all-time high in 2023. The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently reported a 12 percent nationwide increase, as well as continued disparities, with Black, African, and Indigenous people over-represented among those experiencing homelessness. This happened the same year that the Food Bank of Iowa served a record number of households, illustrating the growing need in our communities. These stark realities underscore the urgency with which we must confront problems of poverty, housing instability, and hunger. Yet Iowa legislators are still turning away aid that so many of us desperately need.

Last week I had the honor of speaking in support of Summer EBT alongside other leaders at the State Capitol. I spoke not just as an advocate, but as an only parent who, like many others, is navigating the challenges of raising a family on a single income. Those debating in Des Moines are not merely discussing policies; they’re addressing the daily struggles of families trying to stay afloat. The decisions made during the legislative session affect people like me, striving to make ends meet, provide for our families, and offer our children the opportunities they deserve.

I’ve been working for the state for 17 years and I put in full-time hours to support my family. Yet I find myself severely cost-burdened, spending half of my take-home pay on rent alone. There is no need more basic than food, and no population more susceptible than the youngest among us. I know firsthand the difference programs like summer EBT can make. The summer my family received Pandemic EBT, it made a major difference in our ability to afford milk and fresh produce towards the end of the month. Summer EBT is an effective way to bridge such gaps and ensure that no child goes hungry when school is out.

Iowans work hard to support our families and communities. Yet paychecks aren’t keeping up with prices as housing and groceries become increasingly difficult to afford. Receiving no child support, I am one of many stuck in the wage gap, making too much for assistance, but not enough to cover the real cost of living.

Reflecting on my experiences as a domestic violence survivor, I can’t help but wonder if I would have left sooner had I felt confident that I could feed, house, and care for my children on my own. I have to work, and that means paying for childcare, on top of a car payment, gas, household expenses, and the responsibility of feeding a family of four several times a day with what little is left. There have been times I’ve found myself subsisting off their leftovers…. and I’m not alone in any of these things. My experiences reflect the challenges that thousands of others face — yet I still believe in a better Iowa, where families don’t struggle with hunger and uncertainty.

Not only is the state set to deny children federal food assistance over the summer, but Senator Grassley has proposed a bill that suggests cutting SNAP benefits, making it even more difficult for families that are already struggling. It is appalling that our representatives would make decisions that negatively impact an existing hunger crisis. As an only parent navigating the challenges of raising a family on one income, I oppose these decisions.

Corridor Community Action Network’s mission is rooted in facilitating resident participation and empowerment, improving quality of life through policy and advocacy work, service projects, and the formation of alliances. When striving to mobilize communities, we must recognize that having basic needs met is fundamental to fostering collective action. As a local leader who recognizes that it’s hard for people to get involved in government or community initiatives when they are struggling to eat or maintain housing, I oppose these decisions.

Affecting policy takes sustained effort, and we must enact comprehensive measures to address hunger and food insecurity. The state has until Feb. 15 to reconsider and accept federal funds, making our continued pressure crucial. The current crisis requires urgent attention, and opposing SNAP cuts, engaging in grassroots work, and supporting legislation guaranteeing Summer EBT are important steps. We know that our collective efforts can make a real impact, as they led the governor to reverse course and participate after initially denying summer food aid last year. The Iowa Hunger Coalition has been a guiding force in advocacy, and I urge each one of you to follow their lead, pay attention, and show up every way you can, every time you can. Together, let’s push Iowa’s legislature to ensure our state’s participation in Summer EBT, working together to make Iowa a place where children are fed, and families thrive.