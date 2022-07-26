Letter to the editor: Hinson and Miller-Meeks brazenly work to roll back our rights

By Ellen Ballas, Iowa City

Representatives Hinson and Miller-Meeks recently voted to: 1) prohibit women from crossing state lines for an abortion, and, 2) prohibit access to contraception. (HR 8378 & HR 8373)

It’s indefensible that in 2022 we are facing this appalling reality.

Women have fought for decades to liberate our gender from the shackles of a second-class citizen. Moreover, backsliding on social progress is cruel.

Eastern Iowa has two representatives, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who put women in precarious situations: travel costs added to an abortion, for some women, make an already costly procedure less attainable, and a pregnancy resulting from restrictions on birth control could prevent a woman from leaving an abusive partner.

“The main finding of The Turnaway Study is that receiving an abortion does not harm the health and wellbeing of women, but in fact, being denied an abortion results in worse financial, health and family outcomes.” (U. of California San Francisco)

Brazen in repressing women, Hinson and Miller-Meeks demonstrate they care little about what 60% of Iowans want.

Instead, they are forcing us to lose precious freedoms by imposing their radical beliefs on us.

In November, choose Christina Bohannan (IA-01) and Liz Mathis (IA-02) who will advance women’s rights, restore social progress and move America forward.