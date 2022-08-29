Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Grassley and Miller-Meeks vote on the side of corporate profits

Posted on by Letters

Signs decorate the lobby at the Center for Worker Justice on March 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village

By Ellen Ballas, Iowa City

Every Iowa Republican voted against the CHIPS Act which rightfully returns American semiconductor jobs to American workers.

Senator Grassley told Radio Iowa it’s “corporate welfare.” Grassley habitually rewarded corporations with corporate welfare (tax breaks) for sending American jobs overseas. For example, Grassley voted NO in 2012 to the Bring Jobs Home Act (S. 3364).

Representative Miller-Meeks, who also voted against the bill, said, “It’s very important to us. We’re already seeing supply chain issues because of the lack of semiconductors.”

If Miller-Meeks sees supply chain issues it’s because Grassley shipped our semiconductor jobs to China over a decade ago.

In 2012, U.S. News & World Report said, “The share of modern semiconductor manufacturing capacity located in the U.S. has decreased from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.”

“Overall, the U.S. has suffered a net loss of more than 91,000 manufacturing plants and nearly 5 million manufacturing jobs since 1997.”

The middle class struggles while corporate profits skyrocket, a bias that Grassley and Miller-Meeks repeatedly support.

After Grassley told Twitter followers in 2021 that insulin prices have gone “THRU THE ROOF,” he knowingly voted against the $35 insulin cap in the recent Inflation Reduction Act, then lied on Twitter about his vote, then lied again, telling constituents in Corydon that he supports the insulin cap.

For her part, Miller-Meeks voted against organized labor and collective bargaining on the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (HR 842).

Enough is enough: Admiral Mike Franken for Senate. Christina Bohannan for the House.

