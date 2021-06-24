Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Grassley and Ernst are working against constituents’ voting rights

Posted on by Letters

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

By Dave Bradley, West Liberty

Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted to make it harder for Americans to vote. The procedural [test] vote, the S.1, “For the People Act,” would reform voting rights with the aim to make it easier and more accessible for Americans to vote.

A few proposed features of S.1 include: same-day voter registration, early voting beginning 15 days prior to Election Day with expanded hours and, most importantly, requiring a polling place be located within walking distance of a public transportation route.

We cannot keep America great if our legislators, elected by the people, refuse to make it easier for Americans to vote.

Advertisement

Hinson, Miller-Meeks and Feenstra, while Iowa representatives, voted to prohibit the Iowa Secretary of State from mailing absentee ballot request forms to registered Iowa voters. Worse, all three voted by early absentee ballot in the June 2020 primary before voting to end it. You really can’t make up this stuff.

Their tenure in the Iowa Legislature served as a prelude to their U.S. House vote as Hinson, Miller-Meeks and Feenstra voted against the House equivalent of “For the People Act” on final passage in March.

All five of our elected members of the U.S. Congress are working against their constituents.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Harmony Festival

from Breathing Room Yoga
Cedar Rapids, July 17-18, 2021
Music | Meditation | Mindfulness

Tickets on sale now

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.