Letter to the editor: Grassley and Ernst are working against constituents’ voting rights









By Dave Bradley, West Liberty

Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted to make it harder for Americans to vote. The procedural [test] vote, the S.1, “For the People Act,” would reform voting rights with the aim to make it easier and more accessible for Americans to vote.

A few proposed features of S.1 include: same-day voter registration, early voting beginning 15 days prior to Election Day with expanded hours and, most importantly, requiring a polling place be located within walking distance of a public transportation route.

We cannot keep America great if our legislators, elected by the people, refuse to make it easier for Americans to vote.

Hinson, Miller-Meeks and Feenstra, while Iowa representatives, voted to prohibit the Iowa Secretary of State from mailing absentee ballot request forms to registered Iowa voters. Worse, all three voted by early absentee ballot in the June 2020 primary before voting to end it. You really can’t make up this stuff.

Their tenure in the Iowa Legislature served as a prelude to their U.S. House vote as Hinson, Miller-Meeks and Feenstra voted against the House equivalent of “For the People Act” on final passage in March.

All five of our elected members of the U.S. Congress are working against their constituents.









