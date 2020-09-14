Advertisement

Letter to the editor, from the Dvorskys: We strongly support Hai Huynh for Coralville City Council

Hai Huynh, candidate for Coralville City Council — via haiforcoralville.com

By Bob and Sue Dvorsky, Coralville

On Sept. 29, there will be a special election to fill a vacancy on the Coralville City Council. It may be easy to overlook, in the noise and tumult surrounding November’s general election. But this local election will set a direction for important conversations about the future of our community.

We are strongly supporting Hai Huynh for Coralville Council. Hai is a proven leader. Remember when we could gather as a community for our Community Meals — up to 500 neighbors, coming together, for a delicious, healthy, free meal to share with old friends, or meet new ones? Well, that was Hai. Were you one of the hundreds of Coralville residents who shared the Global Potluck at the Coralville Library? That was Hai. Ever hear of Take A Kid Outdoors, Johnson County? You guessed it. Hai Huynh and her friends and colleagues.

Hai’s Iowa story is the story of so many of Coralville’s citizens. She is the candidate to lift the voices of many Coralville residents who have not seen a place for them in the room when discussions are being held and decisions are being made. Learn more about her at her website HaiforCoralville.com, or visit her Facebook page Hai for Coralville. We hope you can join us in voting on or before Sept. 29 for Hai Huynh.


