Letter to the editor from Ruthina Malone: Christina Bohannan is a champion for equity









By Ruthina Malone, Iowa City

Please join me in voting for Christina Bohannan for Iowa House District 85. As a member of the ICCSD school board, I care deeply about ensuring adequate funding for education at all levels and policies that promote equity of opportunity for all students.

I know that Christina will champion these causes. Christina knows from her own experience the challenges that many children face and the power of education to transform lives. The first in her family to go to college, Christina now teaches students in her role as a law professor at the University of Iowa. While in leadership positions at the University, she has frequently advocated for increased funding for public education to both the Board of Regents and the legislature.

Christina is also a champion for equity for vulnerable and underrepresented students. She has worked to recruit underrepresented minority students to the University and mentored them to ensure their success. She challenges students to think about racial and other disparities in the law, teaches workshops on how to create more robust and inclusive dialogue in the classroom among people with different backgrounds and viewpoints, and works to make the campus a more welcoming and inclusive place for all.

Advertisement

Christina will be a strong advocate for education in Iowa. Please join me in supporting her candidacy for the Iowa House of Representatives for District 85.

Ruthina is a member of the ICCSD school board but the views expressed here are her own and do not represent those of the entire board.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com