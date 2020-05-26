Letter to the editor from Rep. Dave Jacoby: Lensing is a champion for Iowa City







Dave Jacoby, Coralville, represents District 74 in the Iowa House

We all have champions that have affected our lives. Muhammad Ali was my favorite boxer of all time, as he was a true ambassador to the world. In the Iowa Legislature, Vicki Lensing is my champion.

Her investment in issues affecting women, her staunch defense of voting rights and her unqualified support for our University of Iowa put her in the forefront of effective leaders in Des Moines. House District 85 is well served by Vicki and her fierce protection of local government (home rule) for Iowa City, Johnson County and our local K-12 schools. A true champion of environmental issues, she has fought for clean water and trails, and full funding of the REAP program. Always willing to meet with her constituents, Vicki frequently refers to all Iowa Citians as friends and neighbors.

In a divisive political setting, Vicki always keeps her cool. While she has the polite demeanor of a butterfly, she stings like a bee for those issues so important to us in Johnson County. Please support Vicki Lensing on June 2 so your voice will be heard.







