Letter to the editor from Dennis Doderer: Christina Bohannan has my mother’s strength









By Dennis Doderer, Iowa City

I am Dennis Doderer, and I am endorsing Christina Bohannan for the Iowa House seat for District 85. Some may view primary challenges as disruptive, but we live in disruptive times, and the regular order is not “working for the working.” Times like these call for change.

Christina reminds me of Iowa’s most famous legislative disruptor, my mother, the late Sen. Minnette Doderer. Like my mom, Christina grew up in rural poverty and gained an education through the “kindness of strangers.” Mom never forgot her blessings, and she empowered others to do the same. I believe this is one of the reasons why she is widely regarded as one of Iowa’s most influential legislators.

Christina possesses the same kind of “political athleticism” and passion that I believe is so rare. I believe Christina will be just as strong and effective, and that she has the potential to build the same kind of enduring legacy that my mother did. Christina is like an offspring of my mother’s best work, so … VOTE Christina Bohannan!









