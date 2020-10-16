Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Count every vote

Posted on by Letters
A sign sits outside of the State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville, a polling place during the Iowa primary election, June 2, 2020. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

By Pat Bowen, Iowa City

Voting is a sacred act, a way to shape public policy and transition our communities so they work for all of us.

Our state and country are places where every vote should count. No matter what you look like, how much money you have or where you come from, it is the right of every American citizen to vote in free and fair elections and to have their votes counted.

Voting is one of the fundamental cornerstones of a free and democratic society. I believe disenfranchisement of any group or individual destroys our communities.

We cannot let fear keep us from the polls. I recommend voting early and safely. You can vote by mail or in person at selected satellite locations before Nov 3. You can confirm your ballot was received by emailing your county auditor or track it on the Secretary of State’s website. Check with your local auditor for details.

I voted early so my vote has been cast and will be counted no matter what else is happening on Nov. 3. Voting early also means the candidate we want to win can focus their time and resources to reach out to other voters.

After you have voted, recruit 20 friends and family members to vote too. Everybody in and nobody out! Make a plan to vote, vote and finally let’s make sure every vote is counted no matter how long it takes!


