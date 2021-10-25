Advertisement

Letter to the editor: COGS stands in solidarity with Deere strikers

Posted on by Letters

A COGS member holds a poster while a group of students look at and film the protest for better COVID-19 protections at the University of Iowa. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village

To the members of all UAW Locals on strike against John Deere and Company,

We, the members of UE Local 896 / COGS, graduate workers at the University of Iowa, are in solidarity with your brave and necessary strike actions. While John Deere brought in record profits this year, they have offered you inadequate wage increases and an end to pension for all new hires. This comes after years of John Deere rolling back benefits and restructuring so-called incentive plans to exploit workers further. The two-tier contract system at John Deere divides workers and creates an unjust working environment. We admire your unity despite their efforts to undermine worker solidarity.

Your strike is inspiring workers across the county. We see the power you are building. It gives us hope that together we can create real change in our workplaces and communities. Through your strike, we see that workers have strength in numbers.

Advertisement

COGS fully endorses and supports your actions. Your bold and brave choice to withhold your labor is necessary to show your employer that you refuse to work without fair compensation and representation. COGS is with you!

In Solidarity!
The members of UE Local 896 / COGS


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Iowa City Book Festival

Oct. 18-24

A celebration of books, writing and ideas

Find Out More

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.