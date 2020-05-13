Letter to the editor: Christina Bohannan is the pragmatic progressive we need







8 Shares

By Jim Larew, Iowa City

The next 10 years will prove to be one of the most challenging eras in Iowa history. Whether we meet those challenges with Iowa-smart, progressive responses will depend largely on the quality of legislators we elect to office.

Christina Bohannan, Democratic candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives, would be a remarkably talented and hardworking legislator, if given the opportunity to serve.

The daughter of blue-collar parents.

Advertisement

Trained as an environmental engineer.

A professor of law at the University of Iowa College of Law.

The former president of the Iowa Faculty Senate.

A mother.

These life experiences inform Christina Bohannan’s pragmatic progressivism.

If elected, she has the skill set to get good things done for Iowa.

Please join me in supporting Democrat Christina Bohannan for the House District 85 seat in the June 2 primary election.

Advertisement







8 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com