Letter to the editor: Brock About Town doesn’t know much about CR









By Chad Cooper, Cedar Rapids

Re: Brock About Town: Being an adult in Cedar Rapids is weird

After reading, I wondered if the writer was paid by the stereotype.

There are plenty of valid swipes one can take at CR; you just won’t find any in this article. In addition to the author’s yikes-inducing take on “the girl from Cedar Rapids,” lamentations about CR’s purported lack of culture are old and wrong.

They’re just glad to finally have a Mexican restaurant they can take first dates to that isn’t Taco Bell.

If the author wants authentic Mexican cuisine in CR, they need not look far. Our fair city has at least half a dozen spots to savor fine Mexican and Hispanic food: La Guanajuato, El Bajio, El Super Burrito, Lucita’s, and Caucho all call Cedar Rapids home. All of those restaurants have also been in town for multiple years, so the writer can take relief in the fact that Cedar Rapidians have had solid options for first dates for a long time.

This piece of writing can be filed away as yet another hackneyed take on CR, compounded by an even lazier attempt to balance the opinion with an equally tired take on Iowa City. This piece was so threadbare, I initially thought the writer simply forgot to denote sarcasm at the end.

The writer might consider using that boring 380 commute to engage their imagination for better opinions and Google maps to direct them to any of the aforementioned restaurants.

P.S. As an admitted sneakerhead, I'd love to know where the writer found the group upselling Yeezys.









