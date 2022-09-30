Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Bohannan is the clear choice following the Iowa Press debate

Posted on

By Trish Nelson, Iowa City

In case you missed the debate between first district congressional candidates Democrat Christina Bohannan and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks voters should know what their stated priorities are.

When specifically asked by the moderator, Kay Henderson, what should be the first bill voted upon in January if their respective party wins control of the Iowa House, Bohannan’s response was, “I want a rural health care initiative that would help places like Keokuk that just lost their hospital, to invest in rural health care, and to bring more physicians and health care professionals to Iowa.”

Miller-Meeks’ response was, “Uh, to get rid of 87,000 new IRS agents.”

These are direct quotes you can verify by watching the debate on the Iowa Press website or YouTube. While Bohannan is thinking about how to help Iowa’s local communities, Miller-Meeks is apparently thinking about dismantling the IRS which, according to the Federal News Network, is experiencing a “dramatic increase in responsibilities over the intervening period.” The hiring push is also meant to get ahead of the 52,000 IRS employees expected to retire or leave the agency over the next six years.

The choice is obvious. Iowans need a real representative in Congress. Please vote for Christina Bohannan to best represent the interests of everyday Iowans.


