Letter to the editor: At the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, we trust Brad Kunkel with our lives and our livelihoods









By Katrina Rudish, Solon

I’ll be voting for Brad Kunkel for Johnson County sheriff in the upcoming primary election and I ask you to join me.

I’ve been an employee with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years. During that time, I’ve gotten to know Brad, not only as a co-worker, but also as a friend. Brad was my shift partner for many years on patrol until he became my patrol sergeant, and for the past two years I’ve worked side by side with Brad in the Investigations Division. Over the past two decades I, and many others, have benefited from Brad’s direction and become better deputies because of it. Brad is a good family man and a great natural leader. He is compassionate, empathetic and his commitment to helping crime victims is unwavering.

These aren’t just words. You can see the proof in his record of service to the community not only with the Sheriff’s Office but also through the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and 100+ Men Who Care.

If you’ve noticed, many current members of the Sheriff’s Office have reached out in support of Brad. You see, we trust Brad, not only with our lives but also with our livelihoods. Brad truly cares about the citizens of Johnson County and he cares about the office he represents.

I’ve watched Brad throughout his campaign. He’s never wavered in his message and he has constantly taken the high road while his opponent attacks his character without cause. His opponent makes vague promises with no plan for how to fulfill those promises while Brad meets with citizens, listens to their concerns and discusses how we, as an office, can make things better. Brad doesn’t just want to be sheriff, he wants to work for you to make this community and our sheriff’s office a better place.









