Letter to the editor: Adam Zabner will bring a focus on education to the Iowa House

By Ruthina Malone, Iowa City

As the Vice President of the Iowa City Community School District School Board, I could not be prouder of the effort that our teachers, school workers, administrators, parents, and students put into making our public schools among the best in the country. While we have worked hard to maintain the quality of our Iowa City schools, increases in state aid have been outpaced by increases in cost, the legislature has attacked our teachers and most marginalized students, and the governor’s proposed voucher bill would be a huge blow to our state’s public schools. Like it or not, the state legislature has a huge impact on how our schools operate.

Our district has worked to advocate for our students and our communities. We have found ways to connect with both urban and rural districts, and we’re prepared to work with people all over the state to work towards an Iowa that supports our public schools. As a voter in House District 90, I would love to see our community elect a representative who will join us in that work.

I’m excited to support and endorse Adam Zabner for Iowa House. Adam is a product of Iowa City public schools, and he understands the importance of a solid foundational public education system. I’m happy to join Adam as he fights to adequately fund education and to make higher education more accessible to young Iowans. Adam will work to bring our state’s educational system back to one that leads the pack in this nation and one that others look to as a guiding light.

The above endorsement does not represent the thoughts of any other ICCSD Board members and are solely based on my opinion/preference.