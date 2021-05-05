Letter to the editor: A thank-you to teachers from the ICCSD Parents Organization









Submitted by Alyssa Palante on behalf of the ICCSD Districtwide Parents Organization

In recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7), the Iowa City Community School District DPO (Districtwide Parents’ Organization) would like to thank each and every one of the amazing teachers, teacher librarians and other district and Grant Wood AEA employees who work with our children. This year has proven to be incomparable in the challenges it has brought and our teachers have overcome those many challenges with passion and grace. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, educators have at times risked their health and gone above and beyond to maintain a stable, supportive presence in the lives of ICCSD students. Their dedication to our children is heartwarming and has allowed our children to thrive during an unprecedented school year.

We also congratulate this year’s DPO Scholarship recipients, Grace Brokaw (WHS), Amelia Gibson (CHS) and Raphael Hamilton (CHS). DPO scholarships are awarded each year to select seniors from the ICCSD who have expressed an interest in teaching. This year’s pool of motivated and accomplished applicants bodes well for the future of the teaching profession!

DPO Scholarships are funded by donations from parent groups at ICCSD schools and others who nominate retiring teachers and other honorees connected to our district. We would like to thank everyone who put forward an honoree this year, and, in so doing, helped fund these important scholarships. The tradition of celebrating the impact and legacy of these wonderful teachers and other district employees is a great honor for the DPO. To those teachers who are retiring this year, please know you will be missed, but your impact will live on in countless ways. We wish you well in the next phase of your lives.

Advertisement

Please join us in celebrating our teachers!

DPO Executive Board: Dana Van Abbema, Chad Meacham, Alyssa Palante, Noor Miller, Stevie Toomey, Angela Pruit, Michael Tilley, Kelli Brenneman and Maka Pilcher









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com