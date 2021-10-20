Letter to the editor: A call for submissions from the Scrap the MRAP project









By Martha Hampel, co-organizer, ScrapTheMRAP.org

“Scrap the MRAP”, a joint project of Iowa Civil Liberties Council and ICPD Watch, is calling for pro-peace, anti-war, anti-militarization-of-police art submissions from local artists, to be exhibited at the Iowa City Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Original artwork in all styles, media and techniques, including but not limited to drawings, paintings, cartoons, comics, songs, poems, film and written word, from artists of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience and education is welcome. Whether it’s a piece or pieces you worked on some time ago or something you created specifically for this occasion, we’d love to feature it!

The ongoing public discussion around Johnson County’s ownership and deployment of a mine-resistant, ambush protected military vehicle (MRAP) that it acquired through a military surplus program, and the prospect of the county acquiring a BearCat (another military-style vehicle) brought the questions of police militarization, perpetual violence and the war coming home to the minds of many Johnson County residents. “Scrap the MRAP” is inviting the public to express their thoughts and concerns about these topics through art.

In addition to the physical, in-person exhibition on Nov. 13, artists can choose to display their artwork in the digital gallery.

Please send your submissions, including your full name, contact info and any other information you’d like to include with your art, to art@scrapthemrap.org, or use our art submission form. The submission cut-off date is Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.









