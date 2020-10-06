Advertisement

Letter: Saying goodbye to Fired Up Iowa City

Posted on by Letters
  • 331
    Shares

Bowls painted and glazed at Fired Up Iowa City. — via Fired Up on Facebook

By Molly Burt-Westvig, Iowa City

“The only constant is change” is a pretty dismal quote we’ve been hearing in our Zoom meetings and seeing in plenty of therapizing Facebook posts — but it’s also something my dad tells me pretty much every phone call lately. The original quote is attributed to Heraclitus, the first to write about how shared experience creates unity.

Creating community through experience was the mission of my parents’ business, Fired Up Iowa City, for 22 years. The wealth of friendships and relationships that formed around Fired Up has been the only thing in the green as business persevered through shifting markets, a crazy new fad for drunk painting parties and, uh, the internet. COVID-19 is, of course, the final nail in the coffin for any business that thrives on interaction and community in meet-space.

My parents, Michael Burt and Nancy Westvig, opened Fired Up Iowa City in 1998 because they wanted to share the joyful act of making art you can drink your coffee out of. Potters themselves, they’d been making and painting ceramics out of garages since they first met, inviting friends over to work on projects, catch up and create.

Advertisement

My parents have always believed in creativity and community-building, making the arts accessible and approachable to anyone who walked it. Fired Up fulfilled that mission in an incredible way over the years. It’s been humbling to watch customers become lifelong friends. Fired Up has seen so many children grow up — they may have stamped their baby hands on a tile the first time but by now they’re painting coordinated dinner sets.

Fired Up Iowa City owners Michael Burt and Nancy Westvig hang a new sign in front of the business on E Washington Street in 2011. — Fired Up on Facebook

Without Fired Up I probably would not be an artist. I grew up at Fired Up and spent countless hours there, accidentally creating the foundation for many of the qualities I rely on in my own creative practice. It’s easy to look for inspiration in success stories, to see a business succeed and feel encouraged, but it’s arguably more valuable to see people who care about a mission centered around community instead of income, and watch them persevere through difficult times without the need of a light on the horizon. I don’t think I could ever thank my parents enough for the impact Fired Up has had on me, and it’s with a very heavy heart I say goodbye to the weird and wonderful creative space they built over so many years.

I highly recommend everyone go paint a commemorative mug (or shot glass if that’s your speed) to commemorate two people who worked to make art as accessible, unpretentious and community-focused as they could, and truly loved what they did for 22 years. Fired Up will be closing on Dec. 15, 2020. They’ve been assembling take-home project kits and have plenty of inventory for painting on the porch in a parka.

Its with heavy hearts we announce that after 22 years, Fired Up Iowa City inc will be closing December 15th, in part…

Posted by Fired Up Iowa City inc. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020


  • 331
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started