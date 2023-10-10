Letter from six Johnson County elected officials: The school board election on Nov. 7 is too important to ignore

How many of you remember a public school teacher who helped shape your life? We do. We’re betting you do, too. And many of those teachers were right here in the Iowa City Community School District.

The school board shapes policy for ICCSD, working with teachers, staff and administration, focused on how best to educate every single child who walks through their doors. They attract the best teachers and offer modern, well-maintained facilities — so that all our kids can one day look back, diplomas in hand, with gratitude for teachers who mattered to them.

We need — our children deserve — school board directors who are passionate about public education and care deeply about doing what is right for all our children: preparing them for our ever-changing world.

Whom we elect on Nov. 7 matters for your kids and grandkids — and for our collective future. Don’t sit this one out — VOTE.

There are seven candidates on our ballots for four seats, but only four are serious about quality public education for ALL, so we’ll be voting for Lisa Williams, Charlie Eastham, Molly Abraham and Mitch Lingo.

Dave Jacoby, Representative, House District 86

Elinor Levin, Representative, House District 89

Amy Nielsen, Representative, House District 85

Zach Wahls, Senator, Senate District 43

Janice Weiner, Senator, Senate District 45

Adam Zabner, Representative, House District 90