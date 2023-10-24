Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Iowa’s MAGA nanny state is thriving

Iowans will soon re-elect, and elect new, city council and school board members. Hundreds of Iowans have put themselves and their ideas forward as they campaign for votes based on addressing unique local challenges and needs.

These local elected officials are the backbone of making our small government democracy work. They make decisions for all of us about how our local public schools operate, what roads get built and repaired, how public safety, water, sewer and library services are provided, and how to pay for it all.

In a healthy democracy that’s how things are supposed to work. Unfortunately, we do not live in a healthy democracy.

In Iowa our autocratic Governor and Republican controlled legislature have been quietly taking a sledge hammer to local elected official prerogatives and decision making. Since 2017, the GOP has approved at least 56 different bills that have stripped local decision-making authority or local control of our daily lives away from our locally elected officials.

Browse the list of 56 bills — PDF courtesy of Joe Bolkcom

Advertisement

The approved bills cover a vast array of topics including building and zoning codes, fireworks, higher wages, septic tank inspections, food stands, shooting ranges, short term housing rentals, home-based businesses, absentee ballot requests, school book bans, and community health protections. Local elected leaders now live in fear of GOP legislative retribution for addressing local problems with local solutions.

Simply put, our MAGA governor and legislature are drunk on power. Their “we know best” anti-democracy power grab to consolidate more power in Des Moines runs counter to our long time “home rule” traditions and values.

Iowans have long trusted their local elected officials to solve unique local problems while protecting our rights, freedoms and liberties. On Nov. 7, we will elect hundreds of dedicated Iowans ready to serve our communities. Sadly, their ability to do so will remain under siege from menacing MAGA nanny state politicians that wants to control what we think and how we live.

Joe Bolkcom, Des Moines