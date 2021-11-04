Letter from Joe Bolkcom: I will not seek reelection to Iowa Senate









By State Sen. Joe Bolkcom, Iowa City

I will not seek re-election to the Iowa Senate in 2022.

I am deeply grateful for the trust, guidance and strong support I have received from the people of Iowa City and Johnson County.

It’s been a privilege to work every day to make life better for everyday Iowans.

I’m proud to have been part of the progressive Iowa Democratic majority from 2007 to 2010 and the one vote Iowa Senate Democratic majority from 2011 to 2016. For six years, we blocked today’s ferocious, ongoing Republican attacks on Iowa workers, reproductive rights, health care, environment and public education.

When I first ran for the Iowa Senate in 1998, Republicans controlled all of Iowa’s state government. During that election, then candidate for governor Tom Vilsack told voters that it was “time to rotate the crops.” Iowa voters agreed, and put Iowa on a new, more progressive course.

During the 2022 election cycle, I will encourage and support Iowans who step forward to again bring new ideas and new energy to solving problems facing working people and our communities. I look forward to continuing to work hard in the year ahead to represent my constituents. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with your ideas and concerns.

Thank you, Iowa City and Johnson County voters, for granting me this amazing experience!

Joe Bolkcom's email: joe@joebolkcom.org









