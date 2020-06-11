Kirkwood will resume in-person classes in the fall







Kirkwood Community College announced on Wednesday it will offer in-person classes and activities when the fall semester begins. There will also be “online and hybrid learning formats,” as the college adapts to the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In most cases, students will have the flexibility to choose options that best suit their learning needs,” according to a statement on Kirkwood’s site.

“Kirkwood has always adjusted to the needs of students, but what this virus has forced us to do is take an even deeper look at how we can help our students reach their goals on their terms,” Kirkwood Vice President of Academic Affairs Bill Lamb said. “While we’re going to have to respect social distancing guidelines, I think students are going to be very pleased by the flexible options they will have at Kirkwood to get an affordable education.”

Lamb said Kirkwood is still “putting the finishing touches on the plan to reopen our campuses.”

Two of Iowa’s three public universities also announced their plans for the fall on Wednesday.

Both the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University will offer in-person classes. UNI will stick to its customary fall schedule, but ISU is making a change. The Ames university will have a shortened semester that begins a week earlier than normal, and concludes before Thanksgiving.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said that ending the semester before the Thanksgiving break will “minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 due to holiday travel.”

The University of Iowa has said it intends to resume in-person classes in the fall, but has not yet made any formal announcement.







