University of Iowa announces it will resume in-person classes in the fall, begins calling coaches and athletes back to campus

The University of Iowa plans to resume in-person classes in the fall, according to a statement posted Friday evening on UI’s COVID-19 information page.

The University of Iowa plans to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester. The university is committed to the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff and will implement recommended best practices for limiting exposure to COVID-19 in a campus setting.

Earlier on Friday, the university announced it was “instituting a pilot program involving research and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics to test health and safety protocols in a phased return to campus.”

“The first phase of the research pilot will begin within the Carver College of Medicine (CCOM), which will return to modified daily operations beginning May 26, 2020, and has established health and safety guidelines for the ramp-up,” UI said in a written statement.

The next stage in reopening the campus will begin on June 1, as “select coaches and staff” return to work.

“Football student athletes who choose to participate in voluntary workouts will return beginning June 8, 2020, and Men’s and Women’s Basketball student athletes beginning on June 15, 2020,” UI said. “Student athletes will participate in a formal clearance process for the return to voluntary practice. The process will follow NCAA, B1G, and campus best-practices and supervised by UI Health Care medical staff.”

According to the university, details regarding the timeline and procedures of the pilot research program are still being determined, as are details regarding the safety precautions UI Athletics will use as its restarts.

“During this phased reopening, employees of Iowa Athletics and CCOM will be notified by their supervisors regarding when to return to work on campus,” UI said.







