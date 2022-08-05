Just Announced: LV and the Englert present a new Witching Hour series





Little Village is thrilled to announce this year’s Witching Hour Series, a joint presentation with the Englert.

In past years, Witching Hour has been a weekend festival. For 2022, individual events spanning from late September to the end of October will all bear the Witching Hour name. They will remain focused on the ongoing Witching Hour goals of exploring the unknown, discussing the creative process and presenting new work. These carefully curated events will offer a fresh perspective and encourage audiences to celebrate the arts as an expression of community.

Check out the Witching Hour Series lineup below.

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Debit, The James Theatre

Debit, A.K.A Delia Beatriz, a Monterrey, Mexico-born, New York-based experimental electronic artist will be performing at the James. Debit’s known for exploring her Mayan ancestry by composing pieces that feature recordings of Mayan wind instruments.

<a href="https://yourdebit.bandcamp.com/album/system">SYSTEM by Debit</a>

Sunday, Oct. 2, TBA, The Englert Theatre

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Chromic Duo, The James Theatre

Chromic Duo, a group consisting of two musicians, Lucy Yao and Dorothy Chan, will also be performing at the James. They’re trained in classical piano, experiment with the toy piano, and compose sound worlds drawn from their experiences as part of the Asian American diaspora.

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs, The Englert Theatre

Hrishikesh Hirway, a musician and podcast creator, best-known for the Song Exploder, an award-winning podcast and a Netflix original television series, will be discussing creativity with friend and musician Jenny Owen Youngs. Hirway has also produced many other podcasts and as a musician, he’s released four albums under the name The One AM Radio.

<a href="https://hrishikesh.bandcamp.com/album/rooms-i-used-to-call-my-own">Rooms I Used to Call My Own by Hrishikesh Hirway</a>

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Another Stage of Staging Ourselves, The Englert Theatre

Another Stage of Staging Ourselves is a dance performance featuring University of Iowa faculty and students: Jennifer Kayle, professor and Co-Director of the MFA Dance Program, Brady Van Patten, MFA candidate, and Zach Bird, a recent B.F.A graduate of Dance Studies.

Witching Hour Series passes are now available to the public. Prices range from $40-75. Individual show tickets, when available, will range from $10-20.

Witching Hour is also co-presenting the Saturday night headliner of the Feed Me Weird Things FE(a)ST festival (Nov. 3-5). Series passes that include the Godspeed You! Black Emperor ticket will range in price from $72-107.