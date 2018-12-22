Advertisement

Jaimie Branch returns to IC as Artist-in-Residence: Mission Creek second round announcement is out

Posted on

Mission Creek Festival 2019

various venues — April 2-7, 2019

Jaimie Branch performs during Witching Hour. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Mission Creek Festival has just announce the second wave of names for their April event, after releasing headliners Mitski, Jenny Lewis and more earlier this month when tickets went on sale.

This round’s names includes the 2019 Mission Creek Festival Artist-in-Residence Jaimie Branch, a jazz trumpeter familiar to attendees of this past fall’s Witching Hour Festival. Branch will be recording new music at Flat Black Studios over the course of a week as part of her residency. Also added were Chicago’s electronic, post-industrial duo HIDE and Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter John Moreland.

Rounding out the new musical additions are Mission Creek alums Nadalands, Younger, Dana T, the Only Ion, Peanut Ricky & the Fiends and Jack Lion. New to the festival are Dryad, with some Iowa City metal; Black Stork, the solo project of University of Iowa Ph.D student Carlos Cotallo Solares of Wombat; Halfloves, repping the Iowa City dark pop scene; Grinnell’s infectious ’60s-flavored pop act Pink Neighbor; and Iowa City’s bluegrass-tinged folkies Flash in a Pan.

New literary guests announced were Glory Edim, founder of Well-Read Black Girl, and Brandon Alexander Williams, MC, DJ and Grant Wood fellow at the UI.


