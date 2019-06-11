Iowa City’s downtown transport hub will move on Saturday to make way for the Pride Parade







23 Shares

The downtown bus hub at Washington and Clinton will move to Court Street on Saturday to clear a path for Iowa City Pride Fest and Parade, Iowa City Transit announced on Tuesday.

• Starting at 6AM, the bus interchange will move from Washington and Clinton Street to a temporary location on Court Street between Clinton and Dubuque (adjacent to the Court Street Transportation Center) for the duration of the service day. Normal bus service utilizing the main transit interchange will resume on Monday, June 17, 2019. • The outbound bus stops located at Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7400), and Jefferson Street & Linn Street (stop 7401) will be closed to bus service for the entirety of the service day. The inbound bus stops located at Mercy Hospital (stop 7443), Market Street & Linn Street (stop 7206) and Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7207) will also be closed. Customers who use these stops should catch their buses at the alternate interchange on Court Street. These stops will reopen on Monday, June 17, 2019.

The parade will have a new route this year, winding its way through downtown from Clinton and Jefferson to Gilbert and College. It starts at noon.

The city has also released a list of street closures for the festival. Those streets will shut down at 8 a.m. and last until 10 p.m.

• Clinton Street between College and Jefferson (100 S. Clinton St. – 10 N. Clinton St.) • Iowa Avenue between Clinton and Linn (100 – 200 Iowa Ave.) • Dubuque Street between Jefferson and Washington (10 S. Dubuque – 10 N. Dubuque St.) • Linn Street between Iowa and College (10 S. Linn St. – 100 S. Linn St.) • Washington Street between Clinton and Gilbert (100 – 300 E. Washington St.) • The Ped Mall alley, and alleys at 10 S. Gilbert St. and 100 S. Gilbert will St., also be closed to through traffic.

This is the 49th year Iowa City Pride has brought Pride Fest to the city. The group works to create “positive visibility of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual/agender/aromantic (LGBTQIAA) community of Iowa City, by providing opportunities to express and celebrate diverse perspectives, emphasizing acceptance of all individuals regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” as its site explains.

According to organizers, “many new things are happening this year, including parade floats and a new parade route, a new Family Fun Space, a Pride Fashion Show, and more!”

Iowa City Pride Fest and Parade opens at noon on Saturday, June 15, and lasts until 10 p.m.