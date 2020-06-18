Iowa City Pride hosting virtual parade on Saturday, joining Juneteenth march

Iowa City Pride Virtual Parade Facebook Live -- Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Juneteenth march and cook-out UI Pentacrest -- Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m.







141 Shares

Pride events across the country were swiftly canceled earlier this spring, as the risks posed by COVID-19 became clear, but many LGBTQ organizations promised not to let Pride Month pass without a celebration.

Iowa City Pride will host its own socially distant celebration this Saturday, June 20, with a virtual parade. Local drag queens and kings, LGBTQ leaders and Iowa City Pride board members will take a drive through areas streets in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty starting at 11 a.m., livestreaming the “parade” to Facebook all the while.

In past years, the Pride parade and festival have typically preceded a dance party at Studio 13, Iowa City’s only LGBTQ bar and nightclub. This tradition has been adapted as well, with a “mini” Pride Saturday drag show at Studio 13 at 10:30 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Yacht Club (attached to Studio) and a dance party at Eden Lounge at 217 Iowa Ave hosted by DJ ACEY. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced at these events, organizers promise, and 10 percent of proceeds will benefit Iowa City Pride.

Some scheduled virtual Pride events, like those in the Twin Cities, have been canceled, taking a backseat to the ongoing protests against police brutality and institutional racism. Iowa City Pride has decided to join the Iowa Freedom Riders, the group leading Iowa City’s protests, in their Juneteenth march and gathering on Saturday. The family-friendly march will start on the Pentacrest at 1 p.m., with a cook-out and live performances and speakers to follow.

Sat June 20th after our virtual parade we will be joining Iowa Freedom Riders and Black Voices Project for their Juneteenth march and events. Please join us if you are able. We are in this together. Posted by Iowa City Pride on Thursday, June 18, 2020

In addition, Studio 13 is hosting a Black Lives Matter Juneteenth drag show featuring all-black queens at 10 p.m. Friday. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the ACLU.

Iowa City Pride is also selling yard signs ahead of Saturday’s parade that say “Together in Pride.” Signs are $20 and benefit Iowa City Pride. They may be purchased online.







141 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com