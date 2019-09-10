Iowa City issues guidelines for curbside pick-up of storm debris







11 Shares

Iowa City residents cleaning up after Monday night’s bad weather may toss storm debris in with their other yard waste for curbside pick-up, according to the Division of Resource Management. But there are size and weight restrictions on the woody rubbish the city workers will collect.

Branches, sticks must be four inches in diameter or less Must be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches, and no more than 48 inches long Must weigh less than 50 pounds

Any debris not meeting those guidelines will be left on the curb.

City workers won’t collect downed branches or fallen trees on private property, but residents can report branches and trees blocking a public right-of-way by calling 319-356-5000.

Advertisement

Storm debris can also be taken to the yard waste facility at the Iowa City Landfill. The landfill is located at 3900 Hebl Avenue, and is open from 7 a.m. To 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.