Iowa City giving away free Pride yard signs at City Hall

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Photo courtesy City of Iowa City.

With Pride Month fast approaching, the Iowa City Office of Equity and Human Rights is offering free Pride yard signs to city residents.

“The reusable sign is waterproof, making it perfect for any home or business outdoor space,” the office said in a news release.

Signs can be picked up at the information desk in the lobby of City Hall, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most offices inside City Hall remain closed to the public as part of the city’s effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In its news release the Office of Equity and Human Rights offered a reminder regarding Iowa City’s yard sign ordinance: “1) Signs must be on the resident’s property – not within the right of way. 2) Signs on a corner lot cannot block the vision triangle of the street.”

Workers from the Department of Neighborhood and Development Services will remove a sign if it is on the right of way or obstructing the view at an intersection.

“We can’t differentiate between various types of signs. It doesn’t matter if it’s a political sign or a commercial sign, or just a sign with a nice message,” the department’s Jann Ream told Little Village in 2017. “If we’re going to pull the signs that are lining Highway 1, we can’t treat these other signs differently.”

Like other cities, Iowa City has delayed its biggest Pride events, including the parade and festival, until fall due to COVID-19. While the main events are scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, Iowa City Pride is planning virtual and smaller events for June Pride Month.


