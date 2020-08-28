Iowa City begins final collection of derecho debris, curbside and drop-off options available in Coralville and North Liberty







City crews will start their final round of curbside collection of large debris from the Aug. 10 derecho in Iowa City on Monday. The Public Works Department estimates that the final round may take until the end of September to complete.

“Following the final pass of debris removal, residents will need to adhere to pre-storm practices, meaning yard waste will have to be placed in bags, yellow-lid City organics carts, and other containers, or tied in bundles,” the department said in a news release.

The city’s drop-off site for tree limbs and other yard debris at the lot south of the Iowa City Transit facilities at 1200 S Riverside Dr will remain open through Sept. 30. There is no cost for residents dropping off woody storm debris.

The S Riverside lot is only open to Iowa City residents.

“Commercial haulers should continue to use the Iowa City Landfill’s commercial compost facility at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” according to the news release. “The cost for tree debris for commercial haulers is $24/ton.”

Coralville is completing its final round of scheduled derecho debris collection on Friday. But the city has two options for residents who still have storm debris.

First, they can place tree branches on the rights-of-way (the area between the sidewalk and the street) for collection, and then email the Coralville Streets Department at cknottnerus@coralville.org to arrange collection. Residents can also call the department at 319-248-1740. This service is only available at residential properties.

Coralville residents can still bring tree debris to the drop-off site the city set up at the Hawkeye Express train lot, 2430 James St, just south of IHOP and the Comfort Inn & Suites. The site is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Both options in Coralville will be available until Sept. 11.

In North Liberty, branches and brush can be placed at the curbside for collection by city crews through Sept. 7. Tree debris can also be brought to the city’s collection site at 290 Golfview Dr, just west of the public works campus. The site is open 24 hours every day, and will remain open though Sept. 14.

