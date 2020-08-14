Iowa City opens a site for residents to drop off downed branches and spoiled food







As city crews focus on clearing s t orm debris from streets and rights-of-way, the Iowa City Division of Resource Management is offering a new option for people wanting to remove the debris from their yards.

Starting on Saturday, Iowa City residents will be able to take tree limbs and other yard debris to the lot south of the Iowa City Transit facilities at 1200 S. Riverside Dr. The lot will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“There are no size limitations or bundling requirements on limbs or branches,” according to a news release from Resource Management.

On Sunday, residents will also be able to bring spoiled food to the site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. “Spoiled food must be bagged; residents will unload into a garbage truck at the site,” Resource Management said.

The S Riverside lot will only be open to Iowa City residents. “Non-residents should check with their community for options,” according to the division’s new release. “Commercial haulers and businesses should continue to utilize the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW.”

Of course, spoiled food can also be put into trash carts for pick up on the regularly scheduled collection day and city crews will be collecting downed branches and brush, along with other yard waste, but there are size limitations for curbside collection.

“Wood waste and brush that is four inches in diameter or less should be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches and no more than 48 inches in length,” according to the city.

The city is asking anyone clearing storm debris to wear a face covering to help limit the spread of COVID-19.







