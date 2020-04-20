Iowa City Farmers Market opening delayed (again); pools, playgrounds and rec centers to remain closed







The Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Monday it is pushing back the already delayed opening day of the Iowa City Farmers Market. Earlier this month, the department said the market would open on June 6, instead of the first week in May as it usually does. Opening day will now be delayed “until at least Saturday, July 4,” Parks and Recreation said in a written statement.

The department also announced other changes it is making to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

There will be “no organized group sports and no athletic field rentals through the start of fall sports, approximately Friday, August 15.” All park shelter and facility rentals and permits through the end of the May, and Parks and Recreation will not be taking any new reservations at this time.

“Recreation Centers, swimming pools, splash pads, skate park, park restrooms, and playgrounds remain closed until further notice,” the department said.

Parks and Recreation will not be putting out its annual brochure of summer classes and events. The department said information about summer programs will be available on its social media sites starting in June.

Hancher has also announced that its free, three-day celebration of the Iowa River, The Big Splash!, will not take place in August, as originally planned. It has been postponed until summer 2022.







