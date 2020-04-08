Iowa City Farmers Market opening will be delayed









The opening day of the Iowa City Farmers Market is being pushed back due to the COVID-19 emergency. Instead of opening in the first week of May, as it traditionally does, the market is now scheduled to open on Saturday, June 6, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department announced on Wednesday.

“The decision is based on information provided by the CDC regarding limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people,” the department said in a written statement. “The Iowa City Farmers Market will practice the recommended procedures for safety in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The date and format could change depending on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In normal years, the farmers market is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, from May through the last week of October.

More information about the Iowa City Farmers Market can be found on its page on the City of Iowa City’s website.









