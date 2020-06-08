Iowa City Council will hold special work session ‘in support of Black Lives Matter’







The Iowa City Council announced on Monday it would hold a special work session at 2 p.m. on Tuesday “in support of [the] Black Lives Matter movement.”

As with all city council meetings since March 24, it will be a virtual meeting held via Zoom, to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It will also be shown on City Channel 4.

“Right now, people are demanding answers,” Mayor Bruce Teague said in a written statement about the special work session. “They are demanding change. We need to take a moment for the policy makers to gather and listen and get to work. We are committed to following through on this work, because Black lives matter. The city council’s work will happen in public, and it may be messy at times. We invite everyone to this process.”







