Iowa City cleans up after flooding rains and high winds (and turf bubbles at Kinnick)

Iowa City residents were cleaning up storm debris on Wednesday following severe weather that knocked out power to 5,000 businesses and homes, and caused flash-flooding in some areas. According to the National Weather Service, the storm brought winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and spawned three tornadoes elsewhere in eastern Iowa.

The field at Kinnick Stadium flooded, and the water caused giant bubbles in the artificial turf. The University of Iowa Atheletics Department said repairs were underway, and the field would be ready for the Hawkeye’s season opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday.

The offices of the Crisis Center of Johnson County on S Gilbert Court also flooded. Several inches of rainwater in the center’s south-facing office destroyed some equipment, but the center is still keep its food bank open, according to a press release from the Crisis Center. The food bank serves more than 1,000 families a week.

Iowa City residents with storm debris in their yards can take it to the yard waste facility at the Iowa City Landfill (3900 Hebl Ave.), between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Yard waste must be separated from other trash.

Curbside customers can also put out storm debris for pick-up on their normal collection day. According to the city:

Woody debris placed at the curb must:

• Be four inches in diameter or less

• Be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches, and no more than 48 inches long

• Weigh less than 50 pounds

Downed trees and debris obstructing the public right-of-way may be reported by calling 319-356-5000. The city doesn’t clean up debris or take care of damaged trees on private property. The property owner is responsible for handling such problems.