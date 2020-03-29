Iowa City and Coralville are making changes to bus service







Iowa City and Coralville are both making changes to their city bus services starting on Monday, March 30. Both cities have already eliminated bus fares for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, and last week, Iowa City Transit (ICT) announced its buses would continue to run on their limited Spring Break schedule.

ICT will end bus service at 8 p.m., and on most routes, buses will run on a Saturday schedule all week long. “Three ‘weekday’ routes will also be added during peak times,” according to ICT.

The following routes will have hourly service between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Oakcrest • Last bus: 7 p.m.

• 30-min service during peak periods: 6-8:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Towncrest • Last bus: 7:30 p.m.

• 30-min service during peak periods: 6-8:30 a.m. and 3-7:30 p.m. Westwinds • Last bus: 7:30 p.m. Court Hill • Last bus: 7:15 p.m. Lakeside • Last bus: 6:45 p.m. Manville Heights • Last bus: 7:45 p.m. Broadway • Last bus: 7:15 p.m. North Dodge • Last bus: 7 p.m. Modified Westside Hospital • Last bus: 6 p.m.

• Peak service only 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Westport Plaza • Last bus: 6:30 p.m.

• Peak service only 6-8 a.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Modified Eastside Express • Last bus: 7 p.m. Service leaves interchange on the hour

• Peak service only 6-8 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

“Due to this temporary service reduction, Iowa City Transit’s real time planning tools and other third-party tools may not be updated immediately,” ICT said in a written statement. “We expect the Transit App and Bongo to reflect the updated routes as of Monday, but Google Maps/Google Transit may take several weeks to reflect the updated schedule.”

Coralville Transit has posted the following changes to its service.

Lantern Park and 10th Street routes will operate once an hour during peak hours effective Monday, March 30: • The 10th Street route will depart from the downtown Iowa City interchange on the hour beginning at 7:00 am with the last bus departing at 5:00 pm. • The Lantern Park route will depart from the downtown Iowa City interchange on the half hour beginning at 6:30 am with the last bus departing at 5:30 pm. Also effective Monday, March, 30: • The last Night bus will depart from the downtown Iowa City interchange at 9:10 pm with service ending at 10:00 pm. • The North Liberty route will not be operating until further notice. The AM Express, Express, and 1st Avenue schedules will not change. Beginning Saturday, April 4, the last Saturday bus will depart from the downtown Iowa City interchange at 5:15 pm with service ending at 6:00 pm.

Both transit services are asking riders to enter and exit buses by the rear door, if possible, to help with social distancing.

On March 25, Cedar Rapids Transit suspended all its fixed-route bus services to help limit the spread of COVID-19.







