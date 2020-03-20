Coralville waives bus fares, closes city hall







Like Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, Coralville is waiving bus fares for the duration of COVID-19 emergency, the city’s transit department announced on Thursday. Coralville Transit is also asking riders to change how they get on and off the buses to help with social distancing.

“Riders should board and exit the bus using the rear doors when possible. The front door remains available for riders with mobility concerns to board and exit,” the department said. “If you are a rider who needs assistance, including the ramp to board, knock on the front door or indicate to the driver that assistance is needed.”

Coralville has also closed its city hall to the general public, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Although City Hall will close to the public, residents can continue to conduct city business by phone, online or by mail,” according to the city’s website.

Anyone needing assistance because of the closure of Coralville City Hall should call 319-248-1700.

Earlier in the week, the city closed the Coralville Recreation Center, Coralville Public Library and Coralville Center for Performing Art. Those closings are scheduled to last through April 12.







