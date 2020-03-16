Iowa City and Cedar Rapids schools are closing in response to COVID-19







The Iowa City Community School District announced on Monday morning it will be closing its schools until April 13, in order to help limit the spread of coronavius. In an email to parents and district staff, Director of Community Relations Kristin Pedersen said the district made its decisions following the advice Gov. Kim Reynolds offered on Sunday night.

In a written statement accompanied by a video, the governor said she was recommending the closure of all state schools for four weeks, following the discovery of community spread of COVID-19 in three Iowa counties. Johnson County is one of those three.

In the email, Pedersen said ICCSD would provide more details regarding the closing following the governor’s Monday press conference, but did offer some basic information.

At this time, the closure affects all school programming, including before- and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, all facility rentals, and all weekend events. However, BASP programming and the school-based health clinics will remain open during the week of March 16-20. We are actively preparing plans for continued learning and school meal services throughout the closure. Details on these plans will be shared within our daily updates to families and staff as soon as things are finalized.

On Sunday night, the Cedar Rapids School District said it would follow the governor’s recommendation to close schools.

“We have also been collaborating with other school districts to make decisions, informed by guidance from Linn County Public Healthy and now by Governor Reynolds’ recommendations,” Superintendent Noreen Bush said in a written statement. “We will be working to communicate more details to families and staff regarding our next steps as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Bush said more information would be provided to parent and staff following the governor’s anticipated press conference.

Linn-Mar School District has not yet announced its plans. In a statement on the district’s website, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said, “There are a lot of questions in regards to the Governor’s recommendation of four weeks of no school in Iowa. The legislature is meeting today (March 16), and we expect to receive more guidance at this time. We will follow up with information in upcoming days.”







