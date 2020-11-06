Inside the Iowa City nonprofit teaching English to immigrants and refugees









FCP: Aprender a hablar inglés en “familia”

Hace cinco años, en la zona sur de Iowa City, en el sótano de la Iglesia Good News Bible, nació un proyecto educativo que muchos inmigrantes y refugiados estaban buscando: Friendship Community Project. FCP es una organización sin fines de lucro dedicada a la enseñanza del inglés para aquellas personas que llegan por primera vez a los Estados Unidos o que están deseosas de mejorar el idioma para así poder desenvolverse con autonomía en actividades tan básicas como el ir al supermercado, usar el transporte público o visitar al médico.

Si bien Iowa no tiene elevadas cifras de población migrante como sí las tienen otros estados como California, Texas y, Florida, son cada vez más los inmigrantes y refugiados que eligen Iowa como su nuevo hogar. Y la gran mayoría llega predispuesta a “echar raíces”, es decir, a comenzar una nueva vida aquí, en Iowa. Según un informe del American Immigration Council de este año, el 6% de la población de Iowa es inmigrante, y al menos uno de los padres del 5% de los residentes nacidos en Iowa es inmigrante.

Esta realidad explica los orígenes de FCP. En una entrevista por Zoom con Susan Prepejchal, directora y una de las fundadoras de esta organización, me cuenta cómo nació este proyecto. «Por aquel entonces [2015], Kirkwood Community College, sede Iowa City, no daba abasto con la alta demanda de personas inmigrantes y refugiados que querían aprender inglés. Había pocas vacantes disponibles, las cuales se llenaban rápido, y eran muchas las personas que se quedaban fuera o, en el mejor de los casos, quedaban registradas en una lista de espera».

Ante este desolador panorama es que cinco ex-profesoras de inglés del Kirkwood Community College fundaron FCP con la finalidad de ofrecer clases gratuitas de inglés a personas inmigrantes y refugiadas que por algún motivo―laboral, familiar, educativo―no podían acceder a este tipo de cursos en una institución educativa de Iowa City.

«Nuestro programa de estudios es flexible, a diferencia de otros centros de enseñanza», destaca Prepejchal. Lo cual significa dos cosas: primero, prescinden de algunas formalidades como la asistencia obligatoria o el uso de escala de notas, esto con la finalidad de evitar la deserción de sus estudiantes. Segundo, el programa de estudios de FCP consta de cuatro niveles: pre-elemental, básico, intermedio y avanzado, por lo que no importa el nivel que uno pueda poseer. En otras palabras: «todos son bienvenidos».

Prepejchal también me comenta que no importa la edad del estudiante. Esta organización ha trabajado con adultos mayores e individuos que no saben leer o escribir. Estos casos específicos pudieron ser atendidos gracias al valioso equipo de voluntarios de FCP, muchos de ellos, profesionales con experiencia en la enseñanza del inglés, y estudiantes universitarios del Departamento de retórica de la Universidad de Iowa. Otro componente de este programa incluye el trabajo de voluntarios que participan coordinando o apoyando otras actividades de FCP: Club de conversación en inglés, Friendship Pal (reuniones informales entre un estudiante y un voluntario), Mesa de registro, entre otras más.

Hablé con Patrick Mawela, 34 años de edad, comunicador social de profesión, quien en el año 2017 llegó a Iowa proveniente de Kinshasa (República Democrática del Congo), su ciudad natal. En ese entonces él solo tenía conocimientos básicos de inglés británico, que poco o nada le sirvieron al llegar aquí.

«Cuando fui a comer a una cadena de comida rápida, la cajera no entendía lo que le hablaba. Intenté explicarle una vez más, pero ella comenzó a impacientarse, y luego me ignoró y se fue», me cuenta Mawela en una conversación realizada por Zoom. Esta experiencia desagradable ocurrió a los pocos meses de que Patrick llegara a Iowa, y a pesar del tiempo transcurrido él aún lo recuerda.

Allí fue que él se dio cuenta de que el idioma inglés era vital. Entonces se trazó una meta: aprender a hablar inglés americano, incluidas frases y expresiones que no son enseñadas por centros de educación formal pero que se utilizan en la vida diaria (how’s it going?, what’s up? y peace out, por ejemplo). Mawela comenzó viendo videos en YouTube durante seis meses, lo cual le sirvió para poder desenvolverse en Iowa City. Pero luego se dio cuenta de que esto no era suficiente. Necesitaba pensar y sentir el idioma inglés para poderlo hablar, y es así como llega a FCP.

Estuvo nueve meses en FCP entre los años 2018-19, y al momento de dejar este lugar su nivel de inglés era avanzado. «Para mí FCP no es solo un lugar para aprender Inglés», Mawela dijo, «es también una familia.»

FCP, también hace un trabajo conjunto con otras instituciones y organizaciones locales con la finalidad de atender algunas necesidades de los estudiantes. Estas pueden ir desde lo más básico: redactar un currículum para poder postular a un trabajo, aprender a usar un computador y poder navegar por internet, conocer el funcionamiento del transporte público de Iowa City, obtener un carnet de biblioteca, o estudiar para el examen de la ciudadanía americana. FCP además ayuda con aspectos más complejos: conseguir ayuda legal para hacer trámites de regularización migratoria, encontrar atención médica gratuita, etcétera. Los primeros por lo general son ofrecidos por FCP; en cambio, los segundos, dada la complejidad, por otras instituciones, entre otras: Iowa Legal Aid, UI Mobile Clinic, Iowa City School District.

Al igual que muchas organizaciones sin fines de lucro de Iowa, FCP también se ha visto afectada por la pandemia del Covid-19. Por ejemplo: no recibió este año el apoyo económico de una institución que usualmente la apoyaba porque esta decidió destinar más fondos a organizaciones que están haciendo un trabajo relacionado con la pandemia. Sin embargo, el impacto más negativo de la pandemia para FCP ha sido el cambio de formato de clases presenciales a clases online, la cual se ha manifestado en la baja inscripción de estudiantes para la temporada otoño, 2020.

Algunos motivos de esta situación son el hecho de que muchos estudiantes no cuentan con un computador, servicio de internet, o la habilidad mínima para usar plataformas como Zoom o Google Meet. Algunos de estos problemas también afectaron a los instructores, para quienes el formato online resultó poco amigable.

A pesar de esto, Susan Prepejchal y su equipo de voluntarios siguen trabajando denodadamente, sin descanso. Esto no es “amor al arte”; es más bien amor a la inclusión social, a la diversidad cultural, a la integración social, en suma, amor a nuestra comunidad, de la cual inmigrantes y refugiados forman parte.

FCP: When learning feels like you’re with family

Translated by Angela Pico

Five years ago, in the south of Iowa City, in the basement of the Good News Bible Church, an educational project many immigrants and refugees had looked for was born: Friendship Community Project. FCP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching English to those who arrive for the first time in the United States or to those who wish to improve their language skills to then be able to navigate even the most basic activities with autonomy, like going to the grocery store, using public transportation or going to the doctor.

Despite Iowa not having large migrant populations compared to other states like California, Texas and Florida, there are more and more immigrants and refugees who chose Iowa as their new home. And most of them arrive ready to “settle down,” in other words, to start a new life here, in Iowa. According to a report from this year from the American Immigration Council, 6 percent of Iowa’s population is made up of immigrants, and 5 percent of Iowa-born residents have at least one immigrant parent.

“In [2015], Kirkwood Community College, the Iowa City location, was not able to keep up with the high demand of immigrants and refugees who wanted to learn English,” Susan Prepejchal, the director and one of the founders of FCP, said in a Zoom interview. “There were few available spots, which filled up quickly, and there were many who didn’t get in, or in the best-case scenario, were put on a waiting list.”

In view of this bleak picture, five former Kirkwood Community College teachers established FCP with the goal of offering free English classes for immigrants and refugees, who for whatever reason — work, family, education — could not access this type of class in an educational institution in Iowa City.

“Our program of study is flexible, unlike other learning centers,” Prepejchal noted. This means two things: first, they forgo some formalities such as attendance requirements or the use of a grading scale in order to avoid students dropping out. Second, the FCP syllabus consists of four levels: pre-elementary, basic, intermediate and advanced, so it does not matter what level one may have. In other words: “everyone is welcome.”

Prepejchal also tells me that the age of the student does not matter. The organization works with older adults and individuals who do not know how to read or write. These specific cases were addressed thanks to FCP volunteers, many of them professionals with experience in teaching English, and university students from the Department of Rhetoric at the University of Iowa. Volunteers coordinate and support other FCP activities as well, including English Conversation Club, Friendship Pal (informal meetings between a student and a volunteer) and the registration desk, among others.

I spoke with Patrick Mawela, 34, a social communicator by profession, who in 2017 came to Iowa from his hometown of Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo). At that time, he only had a basic knowledge of British English, which was of little or no use to him when he arrived here.

“When I went to eat at a fast food chain, the cashier didn’t understand what I was saying. I tried to explain to her one more time, but she started to get impatient, and then she ignored me and left,” Mawela tells me in a Zoom conversation. This unpleasant experience occurred within the first few months Patrick was in Iowa and stuck in his mind.

It was then that he realized that the English language was vital. Mawela set a goal for himself: to learn to speak American English, including phrases and expressions that are not taught in formal education centers but are used in everyday life (“how’s it going?”, “what’s up?” and “peace out,” for example). Mawela started by watching YouTube videos for six months, which helped him to get by in Iowa City. However, he realized that this was not enough. He needed to feel and think in English in order to speak it.

He studied at FCP for nine months between 2018 and ’19, and when he left his English was advanced. “For me FCP is not just a place to learn English,” Mawela said, “it’s also a family.”

FCP also works together with other local institutions and organizations in order to meet students’ needs. These can range from the most basic — writing a resume to apply for a job, learning to use a computer and surfing the internet, knowing how public transportation works in Iowa City, obtaining a library card, preparing to take the exam for American citizenship — and more complex — getting legal help for immigration regularization procedures, finding free medical attention, and so on. The former are usually offered by FCP, and the latter by other institutions such as Iowa Legal Aid, UI Mobile Clinic and Iowa City School District, among others.

Like many Iowa nonprofits, FCP has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, this year it did not receive financial support from an institution that usually supported it because the institution decided to allocate more funds to organizations that are doing work related to the pandemic. However, the most negative impact of the pandemic for FCP has been the change of format from face-to-face classes to online classes, which is evident by the low enrollment of students for the fall 2020 season.

Some reasons for the low enrollment are the lack of computer access or internet service, and minimal ability to use platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet. These problems also affected the instructors, some of whom found the online format to be unfriendly.

Despite this, Susan Prepejchal and her team of volunteers continue to work strenuously and tirelessly. This is not for the “love of art” but for the love of social inclusion, cultural diversity, social integration; in short, it’s love of our community, one where immigrants and refugees belong.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 288.









