ImOn will start providing broadband internet to Iowa City homes







13 Shares

Iowa City residents will be getting a new option for broadband internet starting later this year. Cedar Rapids-based ImOn Communications announced on Monday it will begin construction this spring on a fiber-to-the-home network, which should begin serving its first customers before the end of 2019.

“The fiber-to-the-home network is a better way to access the internet,” Lisa Rhatigan, vice president of marketing for ImOn, told Little Village. “It’s faster, it has more capacity and it’s reliable.”

ImOn has been providing services to businesses in Iowa City since 2015, and last year it entered into a partnership with the Iowa City Downtown District to provide free high-speed wi-fi access on the Ped Mall. The company also provides internet services to some apartment management companies, which then offer the services to residents, but this new expansion will be the first time ImOn has offered services to single family homes in Iowa City.

“We’ve been in Iowa City working with businesses for three years now,” Rhatigan said. “As we’ve gotten to know the community better and understand the value that Iowa City places on the concept of community, we’ve come to feel what ImOn brings is a really good match for Iowa City.”