Advertisement

Hy-Vee stores in Iowa City, Coralville and Cedar Rapids will cut back hours starting next week

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 65
    Shares

Waterfront Hy-Vee, Iowa City. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Hy-Vee stores in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area will no longer be open 24 hours starting on Monday, Feb. 10, the West Des Moines-based supermarket chain announced on Monday. Those stores will now be open from 5 a.m. to midnight.

The store will be eliminating 24-hour service at almost all its 265 stores in eight Midwestern states.

“Customer traffic drops off overnight, so we made the decision to relocate the shifts to better accommodate our customers and the lives of our team members,” Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee, said in a written statement.

Advertisement

Wal-Mart recently cut back hours of operation at its Cedar Rapids and Marion stores, which used to be open 24 hours. As of Feb. 1, the Cedar Rapids stores are now open 6 a.m to midnight, and the Marion location is open 6 a.m to 1 a.m.


  • 65
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Enjoy a tasting and drinks from the best chefs the area has to offer!

Presented by
BUY TICKETS

Join us Saturday, February 15, 6 p.m.
@ Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 1-4, 2020
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS