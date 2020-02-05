Hy-Vee stores in Iowa City, Coralville and Cedar Rapids will cut back hours starting next week







Hy-Vee stores in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area will no longer be open 24 hours starting on Monday, Feb. 10, the West Des Moines-based supermarket chain announced on Monday. Those stores will now be open from 5 a.m. to midnight.

The store will be eliminating 24-hour service at almost all its 265 stores in eight Midwestern states.

“Customer traffic drops off overnight, so we made the decision to relocate the shifts to better accommodate our customers and the lives of our team members,” Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee, said in a written statement.

Wal-Mart recently cut back hours of operation at its Cedar Rapids and Marion stores, which used to be open 24 hours. As of Feb. 1, the Cedar Rapids stores are now open 6 a.m to midnight, and the Marion location is open 6 a.m to 1 a.m.