Hot House Yoga’s newest owner: Passing the baton from one yogi woman to another

A hint of incense and a comforting wave of warm air are guaranteed upon entering Hot House Yoga in Iowa City. The local business has been a staple of the area for decades, but it’s recently come under new ownership.

Cara Viner is the new owner of both the Iowa City Hot House and the Coralville location. This is Viner’s latest stop on a long road from a beginner in yoga, to teaching — and now — to managing. She is filling the position of Maureen Mondanaro, who owned the studios for more than 20 years before passing the baton.

The path to that hand off began when Viner came to Iowa City in 2013 with her husband and was in need of an activity to occupy her time. This is when she first found Hot House and met Mondanaro.

“This was my true yogic awakening,” Viner said. “I took Maureen’s class and was like, ‘Woah, I had no idea what yoga was.’”

Completely hooked, she found herself attending classes nearly every day. Viner’s close relationship with Mondanaro began with that first class. Mondanaro approached Viner following the class; she’d noticed a new face and wanted to meet Viner. When Mondanaro learned Viner was in search of work, she told Viner about an opening for catering director at Bread Garden.

Advertisement

After getting the job at Bread Garden, Viner went on to Working Group Theatre and then she founded Pedals and Poses so she could teach cycling classes.

“I had always been into group cycling and started making my own playlists and doing my own class stuff,” Viner said. “I thought I should see if someone would hire me to do this because I love it. So I created my own trademarked class, all the while still doing yoga. It was a snowball effect from there, I just wanted to teach everything.”

Upon returning from receiving her 200-hour yoga certification from a studio in Oregon, Viner also became certified in dance fitness and group exercise. This is when she approached Mondanaro about teaching classes at Hot House.

Viner’s teaching sparked Mondanaro’s interest in Viner as studio manager. Needing a new manager, she asked if Viner might take on this role.

“She’s a baller, she’s a go-getter, she’s fierce,” said Mondanaro. “I had seen the work she had done for the Bread Garden and she just completely made their catering department. She really shook things up there for the better, she’s incredible.”

Advertisement

Viner graciously accepted Mondanaro’s manager offer as it gave her the opportunity to do what she truly wanted full-time.

“I just wanted to teach as much as I could, I didn’t care who, I didn’t care where, I just wanted to do it. But Hot House truly became my yoga home,” said Viner.

Subscribe to LV Daily for community news, events, photos and more in your inbox every weekday afternoon.

Before Hot House, Viner had been living in California with her husband Nick, who wanted to come to the University of Iowa for grad school. Since then, the couple have started a family and settled down in Iowa.

What led to Viner acquiring the studios was simply a passing of time and evolution of a friendship between her and Mondanaro.

“It all happened quickly,” said Mondanaro. “But I am ready for something different. It’s time for me to move on and there was Cara. She knows no limits and is a phenomenal young lady.”

Mondanaro always had plans to move on from ownership during a next stage of her life. She knew she didn’t want to remain forever in Iowa City and had plans to retire elsewhere. She decided that it was time to begin that transition by freeing her hands of the business. Viner was right by her side and eager to take on the next stage of Hot House and Jan. 1, 2023 marked the official start of Viner’s ownership.

“I knew there was no one that was going to take care of these studios the way Cara would,” said Mondanaro. “Her whole heart and soul is in everything she does.”

“It just kind of happened,” Viner shared with a chuckle, “I think Maureen knew of my aspirations and, as my husband would say, I have an entrepreneurial spirit. I told Maureen ‘Let’s do this together.’”

Viner has worked in multiple industries across many positions giving her a broad skill set, so she felt ready to take on this role. Her broad skill set– from knowing social media, to making websites, to having managed — set her up for success in owning Hot House Yoga.

“I love growth and I love progress and I love it when I can be a part of that,” said Viner.

Fellow teacher and friend of Viner’s, Lindsey Joy Frisbie, will also be a part of this growth. The two met at Hot House and became closer over the years, even more so once Viner became manager.

Having taught at Hot House for seven years, Frisbie will be along for the ride as an instructor on Viner’s team.

“I see everything going upwards,” Frisbie said. “Maureen built this community that we have, and Cara wants to build upon that foundation. She’s very determined and has visions in her mind for Hot House.”

With many new classes and a virtual online studio in the works, things are heating up for Hot House with Viner. There are growing opportunities for both existing and new staff to teach more as well as plans for expansion in the future.

“I’m excited to be a part of her team, and she brings great encouragement to all of us,” said Frisbie. “I am very grateful that Cara is at the helm of everything.”

A lot of new experiences came for Viner in the transition from teacher to manager to owner.

Running the studios in full means new challenges to face and new things to learn. She is tackling these challenges head on and without fear. Viner has plans to continue growing Hot House, from possible new locations to the online studio that’s opening. All are part of her plan to care for the community and bring the clients what they need and want. Viner noted, she can think about the possible big future of the company, sure, but first she is focused on upholding the core legacy that is Hot House.

“It’s all about the here and the now,” said Viner. “I know when you take care of your people the benefits will come in all different forms.”