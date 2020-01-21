High-profile endorsers to descend on Iowa City and Cedar Rapids this week, including AOC and Jonathan Van Ness







Cedar Rapids Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Dave Loebsack Veterans Memorial Building-Armory, Cedar Rapids — Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

UI Rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Phillip Agnew Iowa Memorial Union, Main Lounge — Friday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren and Jonathan Van Ness NewBo City Market — Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4:15 p.m.

Senators, including four 2020 presidential candidates*, are sitting as jurors in the impeachment of President Trump, but campaigning in Iowa continues. All this week’s event are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday evening, Pete Buttigieg, will hold a town hall in Cedar Rapids with Rep. Dave Loebsack, who endorsed the former mayor of South Bend earlier this month. The two-hour event at the Armory of the Veterans Memorial Building is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The campaign asks people who want to attend to RSVP.

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in D.C. for the trial of Donald Trump, but his House colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will hold a rally for Sanders at the Iowa Memorial Union. It will be Ocasio-Cortez’s second appearance in the area for the Vermont senator. In November, she spoke at a rally in Coralville with Sanders.

This time, Ocasio-Cortez will be joined by Phillip Agnew, co-founder of Dream Defenders, a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to creating social change by training and organizing young people. The group, which was founded after the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. Agnew is also the co-founder of Smoke Signals Studios in Miami, which describes itself as “a radical community based artistic space.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m on Friday in the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union, and is supposed to last 90 minutes. Tickets are not necessary, but space will be limited.

The Senate trial will break for the weekend, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to return to Iowa on Saturday and Sunday. Campaigning with her will be Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye and host of the podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Van Ness endorsed Warren in September, citing her commitment to establishing health care as a human right.

The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds. It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with “amazing” plantinum level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019

The pair will be in Cedar Rapids on Sunday for a town hall at NewBo City Market, scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis, and the campaign encourages those wanting to attend to RSVP.

(*The fours senators are Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet.)

