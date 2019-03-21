Hashtag (and NCAA tournament) prompts locals to list their top 10 Iowa City-area eateries







After clinching the Big Ten championship over Rutgers on March 9, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team — led by coach Lisa Bluder and Big Ten Player of the Year Megan Gustafson — will enter the NCAA Tournament Friday with the home-court advantage. Carver Hawkeye Arena will host the Hawks’ first-round game against the Mercer Bears at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by Drake v. Missouri.

Fans flocking into town from Des Moines, Missouri, Georgia and beyond will need to eat. Building off a tweet from @ChinLovesIowa, Think Iowa City’s Twitter account has been prompting local food enthusiasts to list their 10 favorite Iowa City-area dining spots ahead of the NCAA tournament with the hashtag #ICFoodie.

Gauntlet has been thrown. We’d love to see your top ten #ICFoodie lists to share with #NCAAWBB guests this weekend. https://t.co/KSAvI3JjwI — Think Iowa City (@thinkiowacity) March 20, 2019

Top ten #ICFoodie hot spots for #NCAAWBB guests this weekend.(@thinkiowacity) 1. Wig and Pen

2. Bluebird Diner

3. Micky's Irish Pub

4. La Regia Taqueria

5. Pancheros

6. Mosley’s

7. Blackstone

8. Big Grove Brewery

9. Shorts

10. The Hamburg Inn — Doak Walker (@Doak_Walker) March 20, 2019

So joining in on this #ICFoodie thread for #NCAAWBB this weekend in Iowa City. My top 10 (no order): 1. Pullman

2. Baroncini

3. Marquee

4. Basta

5. Graze

6. Big Grove

7. Hamburg Inn

8. Stella

9. Casa Azul https://t.co/5m184pVuRS — Gabriela Vidal (@GabrielaVCBS2) March 21, 2019

#ICFoodie Top 10 spots for #NCAAWB:

1. Dumpling Darling

2. Graze

3. Pagliai's Pizza

4. Linn Street Dive

5. Estela's

6. Mosley's

7. Molly's Cupcakes

8. Micky's

9. Clinton Street Social Club

10. Marco's Grilled Cheese — Michael Davis (@MiScottDavis) March 21, 2019

I’ll get in on this. My #ICFoodie go to spots (in no particular order):

1. Mosleys

2. La Regia

3. Shakespeare’s

4. Nodo

5. Red Ginger

6. Shorts

7. Big Grove IC

8. Taste of China

9. Zmariks

10. Mesa/The Wedge (tie) https://t.co/ZuYPeV0fYD — Lee Hermiston (@leehermiston) March 20, 2019

All of these #ICFoodie lists make me realize I need to get back to Iowa City! 1. One Twenty Six

2. George's

3. Bluebird Diner

4. Short's

5. Joseph's

6. Pagliai's

7. Graze

8. Hamburg Inn

9. Marco's Grilled Cheese

10. Airliner — Molly Schau Di Carlo (@mschau) March 21, 2019

1. La Regia

2. Hamburg Inn

3. Trumpet Blossom

4. Thai Flavors

5. St. Burch Tavern

6. Nile Ethiopian

7. Long Xing

8. Pullman Diner

9. Maggie's Farm

10. Heyns Ice Cream#ICFoodie — ivory kelly-reed (@LoganKellyReed) March 21, 2019

Some have taken the list beyond restaurants. Jalyn Souchek included Carver’s own ice cream cone in her list. The vanilla, chocolate and twist soft-serve is perhaps the arena’s most sought-after concession.

Joining in on the fun ahead of people coming to Iowa City for #NCAAWBB. My #ICFoodie top 10 (no order) 1. Marquee

2. Short’s

3. Big Grove

4. Falbo’s

5. Hamburg Inn

6. Nodo

7. Mosley’s

8. Backpocket

9. Encounter Cafe

10. Carver Cone https://t.co/WVfCJ6Ksco — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchekTV) March 20, 2019

My Top 10 Iowa City dishes in no order:

1) Wig & Pen – Chicago Union Jack

2) Stella – Bourbon glazed salmon on Israeli couscous

3) IRP – Prime Rib

4) Stella – Drunken Chicken

5) Big Grove Solon – Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, parm fries

6) Graze – Dim Sum Green Beans — Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) March 20, 2019

