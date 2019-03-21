Advertisement

Hashtag (and NCAA tournament) prompts locals to list their top 10 Iowa City-area eateries

Posted on by Emma McClatchey
  • 18
    Shares

Street tacos from La Regia Taqueria, 436 Highway 1 West, Iowa City. — Frankie Schneckloth/Little Village

After clinching the Big Ten championship over Rutgers on March 9, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team — led by coach Lisa Bluder and Big Ten Player of the Year Megan Gustafson — will enter the NCAA Tournament Friday with the home-court advantage. Carver Hawkeye Arena will host the Hawks’ first-round game against the Mercer Bears at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by Drake v. Missouri.

Fans flocking into town from Des Moines, Missouri, Georgia and beyond will need to eat. Building off a tweet from @ChinLovesIowa, Think Iowa City’s Twitter account has been prompting local food enthusiasts to list their 10 favorite Iowa City-area dining spots ahead of the NCAA tournament with the hashtag #ICFoodie.

Some have taken the list beyond restaurants. Jalyn Souchek included Carver’s own ice cream cone in her list. The vanilla, chocolate and twist soft-serve is perhaps the arena’s most sought-after concession.

What area restaurants or food items would make your top 10 list?


  • 18
    Shares
Category: Food & Drink
Tags: , , ,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 2-7, 2019
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

DVIP Presents

22nd Annual
Souper Bowl

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel & Highlander Conference Center

Purchase Tickets

General admissions: $25
Volunteer/Student: $15

Join us on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in support of victims/survivors of intimate partner violence

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.