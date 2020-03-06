Halfloves fold a food drive for HACAP into a return visit to CSPS

Halfloves w/ Dave Zollo & the Body Electric, Tyler Stück CSPS Legion Arts — Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.







Halfloves are back at CSPS Legion Arts this Saturday night, March 7, along with eastern Iowa Americana legends Dave Zollo & the Body Electric and former Cedar Rapidian Tyler Stück, who will be bringing his electronic beats as the opening act (if his name seems familiar, it’s because he was half of the husband/wife duo Colleen, whose EP Vol. 1 we reviewed in 2017).

Halfloves’ album release show last year for their latest, Dazer, was a packed, sold out show at CSPS in Cedar Rapids. It was nice to have the place packed with lots of new faces — many of whom commented in pleasant surprise at the galleries and the space in general. It was proof positive that, despite some opinions, local, original music can draw a crowd in Cedar Rapids.

Some of that is due to the growing fanbase for the Iowa City guitar pop band whose tight and polished live shows are unexpected from a band that isn’t constantly touring coast-to-coast. Their reputation recently earned them an invitation to do a session with Chicago’s Audiotree Live which is worth a watch.

If the lineup for Saturday’s show isn’t enough reason for you to make it out to CSPS, Halfloves is also holding a food drive for the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP), with either cash or food donations being accepted during the show.

“The food drive aspect to this is just my own idea to help this event transcend another typical concert and also do some good for people in our community who struggle to get simple necessities like food and shelter,” frontman Jeffrey Roalson explains.

Halfloves has partnered with local businesses to do a raffle in conjunction with the drive. These businesses include Raygun, Dwell Home Furnishings, Rodina and Phresh Lochs Salon. Essentially, each non-perishable item (or $1) donated earns one raffle ticket, eligible for prize drawings. In addition to gift certificates from the businesses, there will be a one-of-a-kind Halfloves hoodie and more.

Doors for the show are at 7 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.







