Advertisement

Album Review: Halfloves — ‘Dazer’

Posted on by Michael Roeder

When a band takes the time to create an album as a single work and does it well, as Iowa City band Halfloves has done with their second album Dazer, the investment of experiencing the whole work pays off.

Overall, Dazer explores a theme of human connection or, in some cases, the lack thereof. There is a subtle, dark undertone to the album that belies it’s electro-pop-with-guitars foundation. The lyrics provide no obvious signposts or details for the listener, but instead present a black mirror of those connections—sometimes bright and hopeful, but ultimately fragile and tentative.

The video for track three, “Polvo,” came out last month, and illustrates the song’s context a little bit. We see the narrator watching his love interest on his computer — he’s an internet stalker, or at least a guy with a strong fascination with someone who only exists on the internet. The word “polvo” describes dust particles; giving the love interest this name adds to the tentative existence of the person on the other side of the screen. The use of morse-code-beeping keyboards under the song is a perfectly on-theme addition.

The song that bubbled to the surface as my favorite over repeated listenings is “Dedication.” The jazzy clean guitar lines really grab me. This song seems to be vaguely about addiction. “You came around like a bad disease / I’m shaking, shivering; you stuck with me.” It kind of flips the idea of “dedication” on its ear, seeming to imply that the addiction is dedicated to the narrator. The cacophonous bridge adds to this by derailing the song for a bit with a dissonant kicking and screaming.

The album isn’t without moments of brightness, however. “Quilted Hearts,” an acoustic guitar snapshot of teenage lust, seems to work as a panacea to the rest of the underlying darkness. It spins seamlessly from the closing of the previous track, “Undone”: “In your heart there’s a song that still needs sung / Open up; you can face what’s yet to come / In the end there’s a reason to carry on.”

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 272.


Category: Album Reviews, Arts & Entertainment
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS