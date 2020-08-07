Advertisement

Free school supplies will be distributed at Cedar Rapids parks starting Monday

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 1
    Share

Pexels

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will give out school supplies and backpacks to students the week of Aug. 10 during Rollin’ Recmobile park visits.

Supply kits will be available to 50 children at each stop, and backpacks will be available while supplies last, according to a news release from the city. The event is replacing the Back to School Bash the department hosts at the McGrath Amphitheatre.

The city launched the Recmobile in late June. Staff drive the van to 14 different parks around the city Monday through Saturday to bring recreation equipment and games to kids.

Families are able to pick up projects and activities to do at the park or at home. Each spot also includes free wifi.

The Recmobile stops at the following parks around the city: Bever, Cedar Valley, Cherry Hill, Cleveland, Daniels, Delaney, Hayes, Hidder, Greene Square, Jacolyn, Jones, Noelridge, Redmond and Time Check. A schedule of stops can be found on the city’s website.


  • 1
    Share
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.