Free school supplies will be distributed at Cedar Rapids parks starting Monday

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will give out school supplies and backpacks to students the week of Aug. 10 during Rollin’ Recmobile park visits.

Supply kits will be available to 50 children at each stop, and backpacks will be available while supplies last, according to a news release from the city. The event is replacing the Back to School Bash the department hosts at the McGrath Amphitheatre.

The city launched the Recmobile in late June. Staff drive the van to 14 different parks around the city Monday through Saturday to bring recreation equipment and games to kids.

Families are able to pick up projects and activities to do at the park or at home. Each spot also includes free wifi.

The Recmobile stops at the following parks around the city: Bever, Cedar Valley, Cherry Hill, Cleveland, Daniels, Delaney, Hayes, Hidder, Greene Square, Jacolyn, Jones, Noelridge, Redmond and Time Check. A schedule of stops can be found on the city’s website.







