Fortuna Board Game Cafe in the Ped Mall is closing





After 16 months hosting gamers in its Ped Mall location, Fortuna Board Game Cafe will close permanently on Sunday, Jan. 29, owner Justin Ford announced Wednesday in posts on the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We understand that this news may come as a disappointment, but please know that it was not an easy decision for us to make,” he said.

The cafe was named for the Roman goddess of fate and luck, who is usually depicted as being blindfolded and bestowing good or bad luck without prejudice.

When Fortuna opened in October 2021, Ford told Little Village he hoped it would be a welcome addition to downtown as a space that serves everyone from families and kids to college students.

“We need to start to build things there that are for everybody,” he said.

In his posts on Wednesday, Ford thanked Fortuna’s patrons for their loyalty.

“We appreciate the support you have given us and will always remember the memories we have shared,” he said.

"We hope that you will continue to support local businesses in Downtown Iowa City."

Fortuna, located at 105 E College St near the Clinton Street side of the Ped Mall, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 6-10 p.m., as well as 6-11 p.m. on Fridays, 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-9 p.m. on Sunday. Ford said that during the cafe’s final two weekends some of its board games will be for sale.