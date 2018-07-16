FilmScene first cinema honored as an Iowa Arts Council Cultural Leadership Partner







The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced their 2019 grant recipients, and included among the eastern Iowa honorees is FilmScene — the first cinema to be named as an Iowa Arts Council Cultural Leadership Partner.

More than 200 organizations were awarded a total of over $2 million by the Department of Cultural Affairs this year, $1,403,265 by the Iowa Arts Council, in the categories of Art Project Grant, Capacity Building Grant, Cultural Heritage Project Grant, Cultural Leadership Partner Operating Support Grant, Iowa Artist Fellowship Program and School Arts Experiences.

Joining FilmScene as Cultural Leadership Partners include, in the Iowa City area, the Englert Theatre, Iowa Children’s Museum (Coralville), Riverside Theatre and Summer of the Arts. In the Cedar Rapids area, the African American Cultural Museum of Iowa, Brucemore, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, the National Czech and Slovak Museum of Iowa, Orchestra Iowa, Red Cedar Chamber Music (Marion) and Theatre Cedar Rapids made the list.

“FilmScene is honored to be the first cinema honored as a Cultural Leadership Partner by the State, and we are thrilled to join a distinguished group of cultural and artistic leaders,” FilmScene co-founder Andrew Sherburne said in an email.

The Cultural Leadership Partner Operating Support Grants are awarded every three years to organizations that “demonstrate an exemplary record of programming, managerial excellence and community service on a year-round basis to the citizens of Iowa.” FilmScene will receive $15,000 each year for this three-year cycle to support their mission. The next application cycle opens in 2021.

“Simply put, our obligation is to continue to serve our patrons consistent with our organizational mission to enrich the cultural vitality of the Iowa City area through film that challenges, inspires, educates and entertains,” Sherburne said. “This designation honors our consistent mission-based work, and we would like to continue that work and maintain our [Cultural Leadership Partner] designation through future grant cycles.”