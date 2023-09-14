Englert hosting 50 Years of Hip Hop celebration on Friday





50 Years of Hip Hop The Englert Theatre, Iowa City, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $10-20

From hip hop’s roots in DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick apartment in the Bronx, to its countless iterations across coasts, countries and decades, the Englert Theatre plans to celebrate “50 Years of Hip Hop” on Sept. 15. The event will feature fun visuals and displays that highlight and honor the core elements of MCing, DJing, beat boxing, break dancing and other forms of hip-hop-inspired self-expression with an all-Iowa cast.

Hosting the evening is MC Animosity, the stage name of Derek Thorn, an area rapper and music producer who’s been involved in the local scene since 1998.

“If we do the Englert, it’s gotta be something bigger than me … let’s just celebrate hip hop — if we don’t do it no one will,” Thorn said of his vision for the event.

He told Little Village he’s most excited about “the idea of just seeing all of my brothers and sisters celebrating and getting to rock the Englert.”

At some point during the night, MC Animosity will take the mic to share his verses. Also contributing to the rhythm and flow of the evening is B-Tho, Felix Thunda, Ion, the Shakes and Sons of Mack. Find DJ XXL and DJ Johnny Sixx rocking the turntable, spinning audiences through classic tracks and contemporary beats that capture the essence of the illustrious genre. B boys and girls will represent the art of breaking with a performance composed of multiple members of various crews in the area.

If all goes as MC Animosity hopes, the event will bring everyone together in the spirit of celebrating the legacy and potency of hip hop.

This article was originally published in Little Village’s September 2023 issue.